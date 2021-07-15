Watertown woman charged with abuse in death of 16-month-old

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Watertown woman has been charged with the death of a 16-month-old in her care.

Police responded to a report of an unconscious child at an in-home daycare in west Watertown on Wednesday. The 16-month-old was later transported to a Sioux Falls hospital and died.

Authorities say the 16-month-old’s injuries were consistent with abuse.

30-year-old Amanda Walder has been arrested for abuse or cruelty to a minor.

Watertown Police and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating.

