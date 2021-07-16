The Heat is Returning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Temperatures have been steadily rising in western South Dakota back into the lower to mid 90′s while the eastern parts of the area have remained in the lower to mid 80′s, but that’s all about to change.

As we head into a new work week, we’re going to be seeing plenty of sunshine and dealing with some muggy conditions. Highs will still be in the 90′s in western South Dakota and get to the mid to upper 80′s in the eastern part of the state. Temperatures will then slowly rise heading into Wednesday and we’ll see triple digit temperatures in the western part of the area for Wednesday through Friday.

Chances for precipitation will be minimal along the way. Unfortunately, there won’t be much rainfall on the way. Highs will remain hot and the chances for showers and storms will mainly be during the late night hours and won’t produce much of anything significant. Temperatures only cool slightly to the mid 90′s by next weekend.

