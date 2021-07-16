Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls businesses launch ‘Monthly meetups with Mayor Paul’ initiative

By Miranda Paige
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Locally owned bars, breweries, and restaurants in Sioux Falls are teaming up to create the ‘SF Local Food and Beverage’ coalition. The goal is to advocate for local businesses. They are doing so by making their voices heard in the city.

The coalition is made up of 13 businesses. They recently launched a ‘Monthly Meetups with Mayor Paul’ initiative.

“Wanted to, you know, have a voice to the mayor, talk about issues that are important to us and sent a letter and he accepted our invitation to do lunch with us,” said Jon Oppold, Owner of Sunny’s Pizzeria.

Once a month, the mayor is scheduled for a one-on-one meeting with a business owner from the ‘SF Local Food and Beverage’ coalition. This month that’s with Oppold at Sunny’s Pizzeria.

“Feels good to know that our voices matter and you know that the city will take time out to listen to us,” said Oppold.

The idea came after Oppold noticed on social media that the mayor had visited some big chain restaurants to meet with new owners.

“Make sure that little neighborhood spots like ours are getting as much attention as the big chains,” said Oppold.

Mayor Paul TenHaken says he looks forward to the meetings.

“You know, after the pandemic year and the last year, it’s really important to keep a pulse on small business, how they are rebounding, what some of their challenges are. And so no better way to do that than over a plate of food and talk with a small business owner,” said Mayor TenHaken.

Oppold plans to talk to the mayor about issues related to neighborhood businesses like his.

“I think that there’s a lot of buildings like this in the center of town that could be used for retail and restaurants and things like that that can’t because of things with zoning and, you know, other challenges because they are in neighborhoods,” said Oppold.

He also plans to brainstorm ways businesses can partner with the city of Sioux Falls and the mayor to promote local.

Some of the other businesses scheduled include:

August - Swamp Daddy’s Cajun Kitchen

September - Sanaa’s Gourmet

October - Covert Artisan Ales

November - The Barrel House

December - Holiday Break / No Meetup

January - The Pickle Barrel

If any other local food and beverage establishments would like to join the coalition, they are encouraged to do so by emailing Jon at jon@sunnyspizzeria.

