Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

$60K reward offered after child killed, 5 others shot in DC

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 2:20 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A 6-year-old girl was killed and five other people were wounded when a gunman opened fire Friday night in a Washington, D.C., neighborhood, just feet from where police officers were stationed.

The gunfire erupted shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday in the Congress Heights section of southeast Washington.

Police officers who were nearby responded to the scene about 34 seconds after the first gunshot was heard and rushed the girl to a local hospital in a police car, where she was pronounced dead, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee said.

Police identified the girl as Nyiah Courtney. Three men and two women suffered nonlife-threatening gunshot wounds.

“We will do whatever it takes to close this case in a swift and professional manner,” Contee said at a news conference on Saturday.

Officials believe the gunshots — in what Contee called a “brazen” shooting — came from a passing vehicle. Police were expected to release video of the vehicle later Saturday and were offering a reward of up to $60,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

“She was starting the first grade this fall and now that won’t happen and frankly that is unacceptable to me and it should be to every resident,” Contee said of the child.

Community members confronted Mayor Muriel Bowser and other city officials at the news conference, demanding they take immediate action against nearby liquor stores they claim are attracting violence in the area. They described several other recent shootings in the same area.

Bowser and Contee said the community also needs to help police try to drive down violence in the neighborhood.

“The cowards who committed this crime came into this community, without any regard for human life, without regard for Nyiah’s life and opened fire,” Contee said. “That cannot and will not be tolerated. It is time for us to say enough is enough.”

Washington, like many other large cities in the U.S., is seeing a spike in violent crime and homicides. Homicides in the district are rising for the fourth consecutive year, with over 100 killings already reported in 2021.

While it is typical to see a surge of crime in the summer months, the nationwide spike in crime this year defies easy explanation. Experts point to a number of potential causes: the pandemic that has killed more than 600,000 people in the U.S., worries about the economy, large gatherings after months of stay-at-home orders, intense stress and even the hot weather.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy Diede broke a state record on Lake Oahe on Friday. (Courtesy: South Dakota Game, Fish and...
Sioux Falls man breaks state smallmouth record on Lake Oahe
Talsma's Trail Park offers nearly 80 miles of off-road terrain.
Family’s ranch becomes one of the best off-road destinations in South Dakota
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Crisp & Green originated in the Twin Cities. But the founder is very excited to bring the...
Crisp & Green holds grand opening
The order declares a state of emergency and exempts delivery of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and...
Gov. Noem signs executive order aimed at eliminating fuel shortage

Latest News

According to Sargeant Rene Velasquez of the Sioux Falls Police Department, the victim was...
Search continues for kidnapping suspect last seen in Sioux Falls area
The U.S. surgeon general on tech companies' steps to fight COVID misinformation: 'It's not...
With pandemic worsening in US, surgeon general worried
Health officials say those who are unvaccinated are more likely to be infected with the delta...
Surgeon general: Unvaccinated make up most COVID infections, deaths
Collin Morikawa celebrates on the 18th green after winning the British Open Golf Championship...
Flawless finish: Morikawa wins British Open for 2nd major
In this photo provided by the Bootleg Fire Incident Command, the Bootleg Fire burns at night...
Huge Oregon blaze grows as wildfires burn across western US