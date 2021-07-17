Avera Medical Minute
LA music exec identified as victim of Florida condo collapse

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Another victim has been identified in the collapse of a 12-story Florida condominium that killed at least 97 people.

The Miami-Dade Police Department said Saturday that 36-year-old Theresa Velasquez was a confirmed fatality in the June 24 collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo. Her body was recovered July 8.

She becomes the 95th fatality identified in the collapse.

Velasquez was a Los Angeles-based executive for the Live Nation event promotion company.

She had flown into Miami to visit her parents at the Surfside condo, both of whom also died in the collapse.

