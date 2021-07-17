Avera Medical Minute
Canaries Comeback Comes Up Short Against Lincoln

Birds open nine game homestand with 7-6 loss
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:03 PM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After rallying from a 4-0 hole the Sioux Falls Canaries couldn’t finish off their comeback effort against the Lincoln Salt Dogs and fell 7-6 on Friday night at the Birdcage in the start of a nine game homestand.

Sioux Falls (21-32) had spotted Lincoln (26-27) a four run lead through the first three and a half innings before rallying for five runs in the bottom of the fourth. There would be two more ties before the Salt Dogs went ahead for good in the ninth inning when Yanio Perez hit an RBI single.

Zane Gurwitz drove in two runs while Angelo Altavilla and Wyatt Ulrich each had two hits and an RBI.

The series continues tomorrow at 6:05 PM.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

