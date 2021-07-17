Avera Medical Minute
Legion Postseason Begins With Super Regionals

Highlights From Five Series Opening Games
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:08 PM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, HARRISBURG, RENNER & RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The postseason of Legion baseball gets underway today with 14 teams squaring off in best-of-three game Super Regional series with seven hoping to join Brandon Valley at next week’s state tournament at Aspen Park.

And, for the first time since 2019, the state champ will move on to the Central Plains Regional, which will be played at the Birdcage in Sioux Falls.

Click on the video viewer for game one highlights featuring:

-Sioux Falls West’s 10-0 victory over Sturgis

-Sioux Falls East downing Aberdeen Smittys 11-6

-Harrisburg scoring twelve unanswered to beat Brookings 12-2

-Renner pulling away from Mitchell 8-1

-Defending State Champion Rapid City Post 22 going to the wire with Renner’s Second Post 307 team

