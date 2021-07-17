Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Little girl calls 911 to express love for first responders

By Amanda Alvarado and Charles Herrington
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:24 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - While most people call 911 when they have an emergency, a little girl in Mississippi called 911 to express her love for first responders.

WDAM says 6-year-old Mylah Santa Maria called 911 Tuesday night, but quickly hung up the phone.

A 911 dispatcher called back to make sure things were alright and had this conversation with the little girl:

Dispatcher: Hello, this is 911, we had a call from this number.

Mylah: Hey, um, I need y’all to tell the sheriff, tomorrow.

Dispatcher: Tell the sheriff what?

Mylah: That I love him and I love all of y’all.

Dispatcher: OK, I will make sure that I get that to him, OK?

Mylah: OK.

“Everybody at the sheriff’s department said we’ve got to find out who this little girl is,” Sheriff Darrell Perkins said.

On Thursday, Perkins met the Mylah and her family.

He brought a basket filled with school supplies and a special Covington County Sheriff’s Department challenge coin.

Mylah gave the sheriff a special red heart drawing.

Copyright 2021 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy Diede broke a state record on Lake Oahe on Friday. (Courtesy: South Dakota Game, Fish and...
Sioux Falls man breaks state smallmouth record on Lake Oahe
Talsma's Trail Park offers nearly 80 miles of off-road terrain.
Family’s ranch becomes one of the best off-road destinations in South Dakota
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Crisp & Green originated in the Twin Cities. But the founder is very excited to bring the...
Crisp & Green holds grand opening
The order declares a state of emergency and exempts delivery of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and...
Gov. Noem signs executive order aimed at eliminating fuel shortage

Latest News

According to Sargeant Rene Velasquez of the Sioux Falls Police Department, the victim was...
Search continues for kidnapping suspect last seen in Sioux Falls area
The U.S. surgeon general on tech companies' steps to fight COVID misinformation: 'It's not...
With pandemic worsening in US, surgeon general worried
Health officials say those who are unvaccinated are more likely to be infected with the delta...
Surgeon general: Unvaccinated make up most COVID infections, deaths
Collin Morikawa celebrates on the 18th green after winning the British Open Golf Championship...
Flawless finish: Morikawa wins British Open for 2nd major
In this photo provided by the Bootleg Fire Incident Command, the Bootleg Fire burns at night...
Huge Oregon blaze grows as wildfires burn across western US