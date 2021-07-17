Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Mitch Glasser Going From Sioux Falls Canaries To Team Israel In Olympics

Canaries’ infielder and hitting coach feels support from back home
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:03 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, PA (Dakota News Now) - Mitch Glasser was ready to put his playing days behind and become a full time coach for the Sioux Falls Canaries.

A few twists of fate have kept him on the diamond and will now have him playing for Israel in the Olympics.

After playing with the Israeli team in the 2016 World Baseball Classic Glasser was approached by their general manager to see if he’d be interested to play on their national team for the Olympics. He gained citizenship in Israel and helped them qualify for the Olympics in between playing for the Canaries this season.

He’s currently with Team Israel as they play exhibitions in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, before going to Tokyo next week, and the support he got in Sioux Falls has helped make it an even better experience.

We’ll have more with Glasser, as well as his fellow Olympian and Canaries’ teammates DJ Sherabi and Charlie Valerio, during our Olympic Zone coverage that starts next week.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy Diede broke a state record on Lake Oahe on Friday. (Courtesy: South Dakota Game, Fish and...
Sioux Falls man breaks state smallmouth record on Lake Oahe
Talsma's Trail Park offers nearly 80 miles of off-road terrain.
Family’s ranch becomes one of the best off-road destinations in South Dakota
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Crisp & Green originated in the Twin Cities. But the founder is very excited to bring the...
Crisp & Green holds grand opening
The order declares a state of emergency and exempts delivery of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and...
Gov. Noem signs executive order aimed at eliminating fuel shortage

Latest News

Sioux Falls' Expedition League Team
Sunfish Rally Falls Short To Fremont
Sunfish Rally Falls Short
Speaking to crowd during SDSU Night at Canaries game
Jackrabbits Come Out To The Birdcage For SDSU Night As Canaries Go Down To Lincoln
Speaking to crowd during SDSU Night at Canaries game
Canaries Fall On SDSU Night
Beat STurgis 1-0
LEGION REGIONALS: Renner, Harrisburg, Sioux Falls West & East Qualify For State