Mitch Glasser Going From Sioux Falls Canaries To Team Israel In Olympics

HARRISBURG, PA (Dakota News Now) - Mitch Glasser was ready to put his playing days behind and become a full time coach for the Sioux Falls Canaries.

A few twists of fate have kept him on the diamond and will now have him playing for Israel in the Olympics.

After playing with the Israeli team in the 2016 World Baseball Classic Glasser was approached by their general manager to see if he’d be interested to play on their national team for the Olympics. He gained citizenship in Israel and helped them qualify for the Olympics in between playing for the Canaries this season.

He’s currently with Team Israel as they play exhibitions in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, before going to Tokyo next week, and the support he got in Sioux Falls has helped make it an even better experience.

We’ll have more with Glasser, as well as his fellow Olympian and Canaries’ teammates DJ Sherabi and Charlie Valerio, during our Olympic Zone coverage that starts next week.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.