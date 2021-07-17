Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Youth Trooper Academy takes place in Pierre

The American Legion and the South Dakota Department of Public Safety put the program on every year to give South Dakota students a look at what it is like to be a state trooper.
(KSFY)
By Austin Goss
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:06 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. - High school students from across South Dakota came to Pierre this week to go through the training of a South Dakota state trooper, and see if it may be for them.

“If a student has ever thought about joining law enforcement, this is their chance to experience it first hand,” said Col. Rick Miller, superintendent of the South Dakota Highway Patrol. “Some of our current troopers went through this academy as high school students and many of them have told us that being part of the Youth Academy deepened their desire to eventually join the Highway Patrol.”

The program is five days of training that includes everything a trooper would do through their training, such as classroom work, physical fitness, and training on the same exact equipment.

The Department of Public Safety and the American Legion put the camp on not just to give these kids a look into the life of a state trooper, but a look into the life of a leader as well.

Many who partake will go on to serve their state, or their country, in either a police force or the military.

“When I went through in Michigan, I always knew I wanted to go be in law enforcement,” said current State Trooper Joelle Schuknecht. “I didn’t know if I wanted to be a police department officer or a state trooper. After that week of going to Michigan’s trooper academy, it really solidified that I wanted to be a trooper.”

Despite the rigors of the training, the program retention rate has remained extremely high. Throughout the programs nine years of existence, not one mentee has gone home due to a lack of enjoyment.

“We’ve never lost one, after all these years,” said Larry Price, an American Legion member crucial to putting the program on. “Never has a student gone home because they weren’t happy or didn’t have a good time here. It has been fantastic.”

“It has helped me become disciplined in a certain aspect,” explained Oliviyah Thornton, Garretson resident. “It has opened my eyes a lot. I like the comradery, and how you have to work together on everything. It puts a big emphasis on this career for me... I know for sure now I want to do law enforcement or military one day.”

Graduates of the program and their high schools are as follows: Gelatea Pauling, Sturgis Brown; Shelby Swets, Spearfish; Riley Bock, Rapid City Central; Mitchell Miller, Rapid City Stevens; Noah Weishaar, New Underwood; Faith Maunu, Pierre T.F. Riggs; Andruw Fredericksen, Stanley County High School; Cole Peterson, Pierre T.F. Riggs; Adisson Westergren, Pierre T.F. Riggs; Darin McGaugh, Fredrick; Marcos Garcia, Groton; Cameron Schmidt, Redfield; Kolby Merkel, Clark; Trevor Donbroski, Deubrook; Wyatt Anderson, Willow Lake; Jasmine Feild, Huron; Nyomi Mahrt, Plankinton; Samantha Torguson, Iroquois; Porter Walz, Wessington Springs; Oliviyah Thornton, Garretson; Jaden Koll, Sioux Falls Roosevelt; Ashton Gabriel, Madison; and, Riley Folkers, Yankton.

Most Read

Troy Diede broke a state record on Lake Oahe on Friday. (Courtesy: South Dakota Game, Fish and...
Sioux Falls man breaks state smallmouth record on Lake Oahe
Talsma's Trail Park offers nearly 80 miles of off-road terrain.
Family’s ranch becomes one of the best off-road destinations in South Dakota
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Crisp & Green originated in the Twin Cities. But the founder is very excited to bring the...
Crisp & Green holds grand opening
The order declares a state of emergency and exempts delivery of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and...
Gov. Noem signs executive order aimed at eliminating fuel shortage

Latest News

According to Sargeant Rene Velasquez of the Sioux Falls Police Department, the victim was...
Search continues for kidnapping suspect last seen in Sioux Falls area
Sioux Falls American Legion hosts tribute to fallen soldiers
Sioux Falls American Legion hosts tribute to fallen soldiers
Rushmore, MN group hosts barbeque for local law enforcement
Rushmore, MN group hosts barbeque for local law enforcement
Tucked away down in a local nature reserve near town, a group near Rushmore, MN gathered and...
Rushmore, MN group throws local law enforcement barbeque
Saturday the Sioux Falls American Legion along with their auxiliaries hosted the 2021 tribute...
Sioux Falls American Legion hosts tribute to fallen soldiers