Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

4 Michigan festivalgoers dead; 3 exposed to carbon monoxide

“This tragic incident is being investigated as a suspected carbon monoxide exposure from a...
“This tragic incident is being investigated as a suspected carbon monoxide exposure from a generator located very near the travel trailer,” the sheriff’s office said on Twitter.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — At least four people died while attending a weekend country music festival in southern Michigan, including three men who likely succumbed to carbon monoxide exposure inside a travel trailer, authorities said Saturday.

Two more men were in critical condition at a hospital from the same exposure, the Lenawee County sheriff’s office said. The five men were in their early 20s.

A concerned friend called 911 around 1:30 p.m. when he had not heard from them during the Faster Horses Festival at Michigan International Speedway, 80 miles (128.7 kilometers) west of Detroit. They were staying at a campground outside the festival grounds in Woodstock Township.

“This tragic incident is being investigated as a suspected carbon monoxide exposure from a generator located very near the travel trailer,” the sheriff’s office said on Twitter.

Separately, state police reported the death of a 30-year-old woman, Melissa Havens of Croswell.

The cause and manner was unknown, state police said, although investigators were looking for a suspect.

“Detectives want the public to know there is no danger or threats to people attending” the music festival, state police said.

The three-day festival is scheduled to conclude Sunday. Its headliners include Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and Jason Aldean.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy Diede broke a state record on Lake Oahe on Friday. (Courtesy: South Dakota Game, Fish and...
Sioux Falls man breaks state smallmouth record on Lake Oahe
Talsma's Trail Park offers nearly 80 miles of off-road terrain.
Family’s ranch becomes one of the best off-road destinations in South Dakota
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Crisp & Green originated in the Twin Cities. But the founder is very excited to bring the...
Crisp & Green holds grand opening
The order declares a state of emergency and exempts delivery of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and...
Gov. Noem signs executive order aimed at eliminating fuel shortage

Latest News

According to Sargeant Rene Velasquez of the Sioux Falls Police Department, the victim was...
Search continues for kidnapping suspect last seen in Sioux Falls area
The U.S. surgeon general on tech companies' steps to fight COVID misinformation: 'It's not...
With pandemic worsening in US, surgeon general worried
Health officials say those who are unvaccinated are more likely to be infected with the delta...
Surgeon general: Unvaccinated make up most COVID infections, deaths
Collin Morikawa celebrates on the 18th green after winning the British Open Golf Championship...
Flawless finish: Morikawa wins British Open for 2nd major
In this photo provided by the Bootleg Fire Incident Command, the Bootleg Fire burns at night...
Huge Oregon blaze grows as wildfires burn across western US