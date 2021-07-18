Avera Medical Minute
Crisp & Green holds grand opening

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Saturday, Crisp and Green opened their first store in Sioux Falls off Western Avenue by SCHEELS.

Crisp & Green originated in the Twin Cities. Now, the founder is very excited to bring the restaurant to Sioux Falls.

He lived in Sioux Falls for a lot of his childhood and so as a way to give back, he decided to give free food for part of the day Sunday.

This event gave everyone a taste of their food, which staff say is fresh and made from scratch.

“People are craving that wellness, that anything they can do to make themselves feel the best they can and coming into a place like Sioux Falls where everyone is very active and are ready to enjoy this summer more than they could last summer, its great,” said Lily Smith, a Crisp & Green Founding Partner.

Before it opened, they also had a free fitness event in the morning. A yoga sculpt with Ignite Fitness. The line was out the door for much of the morning because so many people were anticipating their opening!.

