Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Gov. Noem signs executive order aimed at eliminating fuel shortage

The order declares a state of emergency and exempts delivery of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and...
The order declares a state of emergency and exempts delivery of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and ethyl alcohol from federal motor carrier regulations on drivers' hours of service.(NA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Governor Kristi Noem has signed an executive order Saturday granting extended hours of service for the commercial delivery of petroleum products in South Dakota.

The order declares a state of emergency and exempts delivery of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and ethyl alcohol from federal motor carrier regulations on drivers’ hours of service.

This comes as residents and businesses in western South Dakota are faced with an unexpected shortage of supply.

The governor noted that this is not just an issue within South Dakota, but a regional emergency.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy Diede broke a state record on Lake Oahe on Friday. (Courtesy: South Dakota Game, Fish and...
Sioux Falls man breaks state smallmouth record on Lake Oahe
Talsma's Trail Park offers nearly 80 miles of off-road terrain.
Family’s ranch becomes one of the best off-road destinations in South Dakota
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Crisp & Green originated in the Twin Cities. But the founder is very excited to bring the...
Crisp & Green holds grand opening

Latest News

According to Sargeant Rene Velasquez of the Sioux Falls Police Department, the victim was...
Search continues for kidnapping suspect last seen in Sioux Falls area
Sioux Falls American Legion hosts tribute to fallen soldiers
Sioux Falls American Legion hosts tribute to fallen soldiers
Rushmore, MN group hosts barbeque for local law enforcement
Rushmore, MN group hosts barbeque for local law enforcement
Tucked away down in a local nature reserve near town, a group near Rushmore, MN gathered and...
Rushmore, MN group throws local law enforcement barbeque
Saturday the Sioux Falls American Legion along with their auxiliaries hosted the 2021 tribute...
Sioux Falls American Legion hosts tribute to fallen soldiers