Gov. Noem signs executive order aimed at eliminating fuel shortage

S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Governor Kristi Noem has signed an executive order Saturday granting extended hours of service for the commercial delivery of petroleum products in South Dakota.

The order declares a state of emergency and exempts delivery of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and ethyl alcohol from federal motor carrier regulations on drivers’ hours of service.

This comes as residents and businesses in western South Dakota are faced with an unexpected shortage of supply.

The governor noted that this is not just an issue within South Dakota, but a regional emergency.

