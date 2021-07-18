Jackrabbits Come Out To The Birdcage For SDSU Night As Canaries Go Down To Lincoln

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Canaries (21-33) lost the second game in the three-game series vs. the Lincoln Saltdogs (27-27) by a final score of 18-5 Saturday at The Birdcage. The Canaries and Saltdogs will close the series Sunday afternoon at 2:05.

Grady Wood (2-1) was credited with the loss for the Canaries. Wood pitched 4.2 innings, allowing 15 hits for 14 runs (12 earned). John Richy (3-4) was credited with the win for the Saltdogs. He went seven innings, allowing five runs (four earned).

The Canaries fell behind 9-0 in the top of the first before rallying for four runs in the bottom half. The Birds offense was powered by Zane Gurwitz. Gurwitz recorded three hits in five at-bats. He picked up one RBI. Jordan Ebert and Troy Alexander each recorded two hits and an RBI. Trey Michalczewski recorded a double and an RBI.

The series finale will feature RHP Tyler Garkow (2-5, 6.24 ERA) on the hill for the Canaries. LHP Kyle Kinman will start for the Saltdogs. A live broadcast of the game will be available via Fox Sports 98.1 FM and American Association Baseball TV.

Sunday is the Ice Cream Olympics at The Birdcage! We will celebrate National Ice Cream Day in style. Events include screaming for ice cream, ice cream eating, ice cream-on-a-cone-carrying race and ice cream scoop toss and catch! Contestants will be kids ages 8-12. Get to the Birdcage early to compete!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.