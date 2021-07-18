Avera Medical Minute
LEGION REGIONALS: Renner, Harrisburg, Sioux Falls West & East Qualify For State

State Tournament Begins In Brandon Next Week
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, RENNER & HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The field for the South Dakota State A Legion Baseball Tournament is set after seven teams finished off their best-of-three Super Regional Series on Saturday to join State host Brandon Valley.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from:

-Renner’s 4-1 win over Mitchell to finish a series sweep

-Sioux Falls West’s 1-0 win over Sturgis in a do-or-die game three

-Top seed Sioux Falls East sweep Aberdeen Smittys with an 11-5 victory

-Harrisburg finishing off Brookings 8-0

Elsewhere series sweeps were completed by Pierre over Yankton (13-4), Watertown over Rapid City Post 320 (2-1), and Rapid City Post 22 over Renner Post 307 (6-3).

Below is a look at the matchups and bracket for next week’s State Tournament. The double elimination event runs from July 23rd through the 27th.

Field for the State A Tournament which starts Friday in Brandon
Field for the State A Tournament which starts Friday in Brandon(Dakota News Now)

