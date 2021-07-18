Rushmore, MN group throws local law enforcement barbeque

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tucked away down in a local nature reserve near town, a group near Rushmore, MN gathered and set up a welcome for local law enforcement.

Organizer Scott Rall said the barbeque wasn’t only to get together with local law enforcement and feed them, but to recognize what they do in their communities.

“One thing that I can do, is I said I can take the law enforcement people in my community. That I can show them that they are cared about and supported. And so I came up with this idea of a law enforcement appreciation steak-fry.” said Rall.

Rall said a total of 25 people helped pitch in to raise funds, and many more stepped up to provide their time in setting up. Worthington, MN Chief of Police Troy Appel said he was ecstatic when Rall reached out to him and his department, looking to take advantage of the day and relax with others.

“It’s so rewarding to know that there’s a group of people that are this supporting, and are willing to go out of their way to give us a day just like this. Just to kind of celebrate what we do.” said Appel.

Rall said he wanted to set up this day as a thank you to law enforcement. And he said the support he’s received from those that helped, and from officers themselves has been rewarding.

“It’s been kind of an emotional deal for the last few months, putting this together. The weather is perfect, I’m really looking forward to a great afternoon.” said Rall.

