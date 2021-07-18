Avera Medical Minute
Search continues for kidnapping suspect last seen in Sioux Falls area

According to Sargeant Rene Velasquez of the Sioux Falls Police Department, the victim was located safely. The search continues for the suspect, 23-year-old Alexander Felipe Andrade.
By Beth Warden
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls police department assisted Brookings county law enforcement in their search for a kidnapping victim and suspect.

The incident began early Sunday morning in Brookings county and ended in Sioux Falls. According to Sargeant Rene Velasquez of the Sioux Falls Police Department, the victim was located safely. The search continues for the suspect, 23-year-old Alexander Felipe Andrade.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

