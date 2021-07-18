Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls American Legion hosts tribute to fallen soldiers

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Saturday the Sioux Falls American Legion along with their auxiliaries hosted the 2021 tribute to fallen soldiers on their 12th annual ride.

Organizers say it’s all about honoring the memory of soldiers who are no longer with us. The ride had a special ceremony at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance on Russell street.

“When you present the family with the plaque, and the print, the tears flow and you are overwhelmed...and tell them you will never forget them,” said Bill Filley, Fallen Soldiers Civilian.

“We are honoring someone who gave the ultimate sacrifice for this nation. they were serving this country. they deserve to be honored,” said rider Mike Poirier.

The ride started 12 years ago honoring fallen soldiers in Oregon. Riders start in Eugene, Oregon and end in D.C. to Arlington National Cemetery where they extinguish their torch in honor of all fallen soldiers. This year they are honoring 75 fallen soldiers.

