Sioux Falls bridge named after fallen soldier

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s been nearly 13 years since the family of staff sergeant Jeremy Vrooman got the call that he was leading a team out of an old brick factory in Iraq. Jeremy went in first and an IUD went off near him which alerted the rest of the 89 men, all who survived.

Saturday at the Fraternal Order of Police off highway 42, Vrooman’s family and friends held a bridge dedication. They unveiled the sign and had music, and his parents and members of Jeremy’s unit spoke.

The sign will be posted Monday along Highway 42 west of Rowena that will bear Jeremy’s name.

“I was buried alive with him. stayed there with him. helped the unit find where his body was, where they tried to rescue him,” said John Humphrey.

“It’s really an honor our son is being remembered 13 years later. It’s really a blessing the state is doing this for us in keeping his memory alive. There will be a lot of people driving over that bridge and see his name there and he will never be forgotten,” said Bruce and Susan Vrooman.

Jeremy was born in Sioux Falls. His parents hope whenever someone drives over the bridge, someone will ask about Jeremy and remember the sacrifice he made for his country.

