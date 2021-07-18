Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Sunfish Rally Falls Short To Fremont

Sioux Falls nearly overcomes seven run deficit yet falls 8-7
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Sunfish furious ninth inning rally fell one run short.

Trailing the Fremont Moo 6-0 through seven innings and 8-2 entering the bottom of the ninth, the Sunfish scored five runs in their last at-bat yet stranded the tying and go-ahead runs and fell 8-7.

Carter Tibbets and Declan Beers each drove in three runs for the Fish (25-22). Tibbets went 2-3 with three runs scored and belted his fifth homerun of the season.

EJ Taylor was the bellcow for the Moo (32-15), going 3-4 with his seventh homerun of the season, four runs scored and two RBI.

The series concludes tomorrow at 6:35 PM.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy Diede broke a state record on Lake Oahe on Friday. (Courtesy: South Dakota Game, Fish and...
Sioux Falls man breaks state smallmouth record on Lake Oahe
Talsma's Trail Park offers nearly 80 miles of off-road terrain.
Family’s ranch becomes one of the best off-road destinations in South Dakota
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Crisp & Green originated in the Twin Cities. But the founder is very excited to bring the...
Crisp & Green holds grand opening
The order declares a state of emergency and exempts delivery of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and...
Gov. Noem signs executive order aimed at eliminating fuel shortage

Latest News

Sunfish Rally Falls Short
Speaking to crowd during SDSU Night at Canaries game
Jackrabbits Come Out To The Birdcage For SDSU Night As Canaries Go Down To Lincoln
Speaking to crowd during SDSU Night at Canaries game
Canaries Fall On SDSU Night
Beat STurgis 1-0
LEGION REGIONALS: Renner, Harrisburg, Sioux Falls West & East Qualify For State