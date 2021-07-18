Sunfish Rally Falls Short To Fremont

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Sunfish furious ninth inning rally fell one run short.

Trailing the Fremont Moo 6-0 through seven innings and 8-2 entering the bottom of the ninth, the Sunfish scored five runs in their last at-bat yet stranded the tying and go-ahead runs and fell 8-7.

Carter Tibbets and Declan Beers each drove in three runs for the Fish (25-22). Tibbets went 2-3 with three runs scored and belted his fifth homerun of the season.

EJ Taylor was the bellcow for the Moo (32-15), going 3-4 with his seventh homerun of the season, four runs scored and two RBI.

The series concludes tomorrow at 6:35 PM.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.