Heat Incoming

90′s and Triple Digits Incoming
By Tyler Roney
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Our weather pattern is going to remain rather quiet this week with the major emphasis being on the return of the heat and unfortunately the lack of rainfall chances.

Some isolated showers and storms will be possible in northern South Dakota for tonight, but anything that does form will be gone after sunset tonight. Heading into Tuesday, more sunshine will be with us as highs rise into the 90′s everywhere. We’ll get to the mid to upper 90′s in western South Dakota. Another chance for some spotty showers and storms will move in on Wednesday with highs rising to the triple digits in western South Dakota.

The triple digits will stick around central to western South Dakota for the rest of this week. Another chance of spotty showers and storms will move in on Friday, but again rainfall looks to be at a minimum and there won’t be much on the way. We’ll be in the mid to upper 90′s in the eastern portions of the viewing area.

By this weekend, we’ll stay dry with sunshine and the heat will continue. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90′s for many and we’ll keep the 90′s around throughout much of next week as well with minimal rain chances.

