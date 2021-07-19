Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

‘Kansas’ rock violinist, singer Robby Steinhardt, dies at 71

FILE - Manager Budd Carr, from left, drummer Phil Ehart and vocalist and violinist Robert E....
FILE - Manager Budd Carr, from left, drummer Phil Ehart and vocalist and violinist Robert E. “Robby” Steinhardt, of Kansas, with director Charley Randazzo arrive at the 30th Santa Barbara International Film Festival Montecito Award ceremony on Jan. 30, 2015, in Santa Barbara, Calif. Steinhardt, a native of Lawrence, Kan., who was an original member of the band, died Saturday, July 17, 2021, due to complications from pancreatitis. He was 71.(Source: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Robert E. “Robby” Steinhardt, a violinist and vocalist with the progressive rock band Kansas, has died due to complications from pancreatitis. He was 71.

His wife, Cindy Steinhardt, said he died Saturday at a hospital in Tampa, Florida. She announced on Facebook Monday that he had just recorded his first solo album, and had been looking forward to being back on stage and going on tour.

Steinhardt, a native of Lawrence, Kansas, was an original member of the band, teaming up with Topeka West High School graduates Kerry Livgren, Rich Williams, Phil Ehart and Dave Hope and with Steve Walsh, who grew up in St. Joseph, Missouri. Steinhardt performed with Kansas from 1973 to 1982 and 1997 to 2006, the Topeka Capital-Journal reported.

The members of the band KANSAS, past and present, wish to express our deepest sorrow over the death of our bandmate and...

Posted by Kansas on Monday, July 19, 2021

The band sold more than 15 million records and notched up seven top 40 hits, including “Dust in the Wind” and “Carry on Wayward Son.”

The band, which now makes its home in Atlanta, continues to perform with Williams and Ehart as the only original remaining members.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Felipe Andrade
Search continues for kidnapping suspect last seen in Sioux Falls area
Taco John’s worker saves a life after fighting for his own (courtesy: Taco John's)
Taco John’s worker saves a life after fighting for his own
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Crisp & Green originated in the Twin Cities. But the founder is very excited to bring the...
Crisp & Green holds grand opening
The order declares a state of emergency and exempts delivery of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and...
Gov. Noem signs executive order aimed at eliminating fuel shortage

Latest News

Evacuations have been ordered for the Tamarack Fire burning in Alpine County, Calif., near...
Size of Oregon wildfire underscores vastness of the US West
Speaking at SEC media days, Commissioner Greg Sankey said games won’t be rescheduled, so “your...
SEC commissioner: Football teams might have to forfeit games canceled for COVID
COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc around the world, across the US despite the vaccine.
'Two Americas' face another COVID wave
Airlines, hotels and stocks of other companies that would get hurt the most by potential...
Stocks skid, yields sink as virus fears shake global markets
Noem announces $86 million budget surplus