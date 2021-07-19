Avera Medical Minute
Man found dead in Oglala, officer shoots armed individual

(KEVN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
OGLALA, S.D. (AP) - Oglala Sioux police say a tribal officer shot and wounded an armed individual after responding to a domestic disturbance on the Pine Ridge Reservation and finding a man dead.

Police say they received a call about 1:30 a.m. Monday to a Highway 41 address in Oglala. The responding officer found a man who was deceased and another individual “brandishing a weapon.”

The officer shot the person with the weapon, who was then taken into custody. The officer was not injured.

No other details were provided. The FBI is investigating.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

