Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Pediatricians recommend universal masking in schools

By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends universal masking in schools for everyone older than 2.

The message comes as the medical organization urges in-person learning for the fall.

“As we start the 2021-’22 school year, a large portion of students are not eligible to be vaccinated, and there are COVID variants that are more contagious,” said Sonja O’Leary, chair of the AAP Council on School Health Executive Committee.

“Because of this and because we want to have all students in school, the AAP advocates for all students, teachers and staff to wear masks while indoors in school.”

The organization is also urging anyone who is eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to do so.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Felipe Andrade
Search continues for kidnapping suspect last seen in Sioux Falls area
Taco John’s worker saves a life after fighting for his own (courtesy: Taco John's)
Taco John’s worker saves a life after fighting for his own
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Crisp & Green originated in the Twin Cities. But the founder is very excited to bring the...
Crisp & Green holds grand opening
The order declares a state of emergency and exempts delivery of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and...
Gov. Noem signs executive order aimed at eliminating fuel shortage

Latest News

Evacuations have been ordered for the Tamarack Fire burning in Alpine County, Calif., near...
Size of Oregon wildfire underscores vastness of the US West
Speaking at SEC media days, Commissioner Greg Sankey said games won’t be rescheduled, so “your...
SEC commissioner: Football teams might have to forfeit games canceled for COVID
COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc around the world, across the US despite the vaccine.
'Two Americas' face another COVID wave
Airlines, hotels and stocks of other companies that would get hurt the most by potential...
Stocks skid, yields sink as virus fears shake global markets
Noem announces $86 million budget surplus