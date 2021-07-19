Rudy Navarrete’s Taco Bus brings Tex-Mex to the people

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A familiar Sioux Falls name is onto his next venture. Rudy Navarrete is now serving up his family’s famous Tex-Mex dishes out of a bus.

Since he was just a boy, Rudy has been helping in the kitchen. He says he started grating buckets of cheese for his dad when he was eight, and began washing dishes when he was ten.

“It’s always kind of been a part of me and what I’ve done,” Navarrete said.

Now, that kitchen is on wheels, in the form of a taco bus.

“It’s mobile, so I can get the food darn near anywhere, so it’s pretty sweet,” Navarrete said. (I can) continue doing what I love, just in a different format, and it’s been fun.”

Navarrete comes from a long line of cooks, starting with his grandmother who opened her own restaurant in Sioux City.

“With my grandmother starting Navarrete’s in 1970, all of her children knew about the food,” Navarrete said.

Those recipes were handed down to Rudy’s father, and in turn, to Rudy.

Now, he’s taking his family’s famous food to the people.

“I want to be fast,” Navarrete said. “I know people, if I do a business, they have short lunches and I gotta whip it out, you know what I mean? Make sure I get the food to the people as soon as I can.”

The move to get a taco bus comes after his brick and mortar location fell victim to the pandemic.

“Being told, ‘At all costs, stay away from people,’ for a restaurant that’s hard to do, to stay afloat,” Navarrete said.

While Rudy is sad to have had to close his restaurant, he is excited about where his new wheels will take him.

“The goal is to get a restaurant again, but this is a great way to get me there,” Navarrete said. “Hopefully stay relevant here in town, and serve the people.”

To find out where Rudy Navarrete’s Taco Bus will be next, check out his Facebook Page.

