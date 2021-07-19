Sioux Area Metro offering free rides on Saturdays for people who use their app

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Since the launch of SAM On-Demand, metro riders have been able to schedule when to have buses pick them up on Saturdays through an app, online, or by calling Sioux Area Metro. For the next three months, scheduling through the app has an added incentive.

“Anybody that’s using the SAM On Demand app on their phone, are able to ride for free. We want to thank people for utilizing SAM On Demand on Saturdays at the same time we also want to encourage people to use the app,” said Sam Trebilcock, City of Sioux Falls Senior Planner.

Anyone who schedules online or by calling will still need to pay the regular rates. Sioux Area Metro has been using data collected on the app to improve SAM On Demand, and it’s helped in planning routes.

“We have already brought in two fixed routes; one’s going to the west side Walmart and the other goes to the east side Walmart,” said Trebilcock.

Those who have used SAM On-Demand may have noticed some stops in the north and northwest areas of Sioux Falls, but starting this Saturday, more stops will be made available to schedule.

“We also found that there were quite a few buses that were sitting idle and so based on that, we found that we think we can expand some services on Saturdays to the stops we were not serving on Saturday,” said Trebilcock.

