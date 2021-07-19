Sioux Falls Police investigating after alleged assault, stabbing
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police are investigating after a man showed up at a hospital with stab wounds overnight.
Police say the 32-year-old man came into the hospital with three non-life-threatening stab wounds at around 3 am. The man told police he was assaulted by a black man and a Native American man near Madison Street and Western Avenue.
Police say a relative brought him to the hospital but that there were no witnesses to the alleged assault.
The investigation is ongoing.
