Sioux Falls Police investigating after alleged assault, stabbing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police are investigating after a man showed up at a hospital with stab wounds overnight.

Police say the 32-year-old man came into the hospital with three non-life-threatening stab wounds at around 3 am. The man told police he was assaulted by a black man and a Native American man near Madison Street and Western Avenue.

Police say a relative brought him to the hospital but that there were no witnesses to the alleged assault.

The investigation is ongoing.

