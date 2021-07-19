Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota Highway Patrol investigating semi rollover near Summit

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a semi rollover near Summit.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a semi rollover near Summit. (Courtesy: South Dakota Highway Patrol)(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are currently on the scene of a rollover accident near Summit.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol tweeted Monday morning that the accident happened on 455th Avenue, five miles south of Summit. Authorities say they are investigating the accident.

No other details have been shared.

