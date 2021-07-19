South Dakota Highway Patrol investigating semi rollover near Summit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are currently on the scene of a rollover accident near Summit.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol tweeted Monday morning that the accident happened on 455th Avenue, five miles south of Summit. Authorities say they are investigating the accident.

Troopers are currently investigating a semi rollover on 455th Avenue 5 miles south of Summit. #keepSDsafe pic.twitter.com/mKhSs36XI2 — SD Highway Patrol (@SDHighwayPatrol) July 19, 2021

No other details have been shared.

