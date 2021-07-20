Amber Alert canceled, 4 missing Wisconsin kids located
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
RACINE, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - Officials in Wisconsin have canceled an AMBER Alert Tuesday after four Racine children and their mother were found safe.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice issued an AMBER Alert around 2:40 p.m. that four children, ages 7, 4, 2 and 6 months, were missing, WMTV reported.
The Wisconsin Amber Alert site reports the children’s mother, 23-year-old Ariania Boutwell reportedly left Racine around 4 p.m. Monday with her children. The agency stated she was not responding to attempted contact by her family or friends.
Authorities posted around 6 p.m. local time that Boutwell and her children had been found safe.
