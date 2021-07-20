Avera Medical Minute
Minnehaha Commission prohibits public consumption of cannabis

Man smoking marijuana
Man smoking marijuana(WSAW)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Commission has approved an ordinance prohibiting the consumption or smoking of cannabis in public.

Commissioners approved the second reading of that ordinance in their meeting Tuesday morning.

A medical marijuana advocate spoke out at the meeting saying the ordinance is unnecessary because state law already prohibits smoking in public places. The advocate also stated that this ordinance could impact other forms of medical cannabis like edibles. Commissioners say they can change the ordinance if it becomes an issue.

“We all acknowledge when it comes to any sort of ordinance or law in that changing environment, we might need to come back and change that in the future. I don’t think right now we thought the broadness would be an issue for users or law enforcement, we would prefer to air on the side of overprotection if anything,” said Commissioner Jane Bender.

While medical marijuana is now legal in South Dakota, users must first get a state ID card. Health officials say they won’t be ready until October or November.

