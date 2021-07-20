Avera Medical Minute
Mount Rushmore, Watecha Bowl highlighted in Good Morning America’s ‘Rise & Shine!’

South Dakota’s Mount Rushmore and Sioux Falls’ Watecha Bowl were highlighted during GMA’s stop to the state on Tuesday.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Good Morning America’s ‘Rise & Shine!’ series is touring all 50 states over the next few months as the nation emerges from the coronavirus pandemic.

South Dakota’s Mount Rushmore and Sioux Falls’ Watecha Bowl were highlighted during GMA’s stop in the state Tuesday morning.

You can watch the segment on Mount Rushmore’s complicated history and the exploration of the state’s small businesses and great outdoors below or on goodmorningamerica.com.

