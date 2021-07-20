Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

New cybersecurity order issued for US pipeline operators

FILE - Colonial Pipeline storage tanks are seen in Woodbridge, N.J., Monday, May 10, 2021.
FILE - Colonial Pipeline storage tanks are seen in Woodbridge, N.J., Monday, May 10, 2021.(AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday announced new requirements for U.S. pipeline operators to bolster cybersecurity following a May ransomware attack that disrupted gas delivery across the East Coast.

In a statement, DHS said it would require operators of federally designated critical pipelines to implement “specific mitigation measures” to prevent ransomware attacks and other cyber intrusions. Operators must also implement contingency plans and conduct what the department calls a “cybersecurity architecture design review.”

It’s the latest response by the Biden administration to a series of ransomware attacks and intrusions hitting critical U.S. infrastructure and raising fears about American cybersecurity.

DHS did not immediately release further details about the guidance, which comes after another directive issued weeks after the May 7 attack on Georgia-based Colonial Pipeline.

U.S. agencies on Tuesday also disclosed that Chinese government-linked intruders targeted 23 natural gas pipeline operators from 2011 to 2013. Thirteen of those attacks were confirmed intrusions, according to a government advisory.

The Colonial attack led to the shutdown of a system delivering about 45% of the gasoline consumed along the East Coast and sparked long lines and gas shortages in several states.

Colonial paid an estimated $4.4 million ransom, most of which was recovered by the Justice Department. The FBI has blamed the attack on a Russia-based gang of hackers using the DarkSide ransomware variant.

The Biden administration has repeatedly accused Russia of granting safe haven to criminal gangs and trying to steal from government agencies and private organizations in various sectors. It imposed sanctions in April for a range of activities including hacking.

Russia has broadly denied being involved in cyberattacks of U.S. institutions, decrying “unfounded accusations” in a statement last month.

The U.S. and key allies this week accused China of complicity in a massive hack of Microsoft Exchange email server software that victimized thousands of organizations. That announcement, however, was not accompanied by sanctions against China, which has accused the U.S. of making “groundless attacks” against it regarding cybersecurity.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a semi rollover near Summit. (Courtesy: South...
South Dakota Highway Patrol investigating semi rollover near Summit
Taco John’s worker saves a life after fighting for his own (courtesy: Taco John's)
Taco John’s worker saves a life after fighting for his own
Alexander Felipe Andrade
Search continues for kidnapping suspect last seen in Sioux Falls area
Noem announces $86 million budget surplus
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Breaking news.
White House staffer, Pelosi aide test positive for COVID-19
The CDC hopes to have a vaccine for young children by the end of the year.
COVID vaccines for kids still months away
29-year-old Ashle Elizabeth Heier was arrested on four counts of accessory, possession of...
Woman charged with accessory in Brookings kidnapping investigation
The crew of the New Shepard are seen inside the rocket on Tuesday before launch.
Jeff Bezos blasts into space on Blue Origin rocket: ‘Best day ever’
Waco father Steven Anderson is recovering in a local hospital after being shot in the face...
Central Texas father fights for life after being shot while taking out trash