Phone found recording in family bathroom at Dell Rapids pool

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are investigating after a phone was found recording in a family bathroom at the Dell Rapids city pool over the weekend.

Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Cpt. Josh Phillips says the city pool manager found the phone on Saturday. Phillips says the phone had been recording for at least an hour and was placed intentionally.

Authorities say the camera was placed by a juvenile employee who is no longer employed. Authorities believe the phone had been placed in the bathroom at least once before Saturday’s incident.

Authorities say the bathroom is used by employees a majority of the time but that it is accessible to families visiting the pool.

The juvenile has not been arrested.

