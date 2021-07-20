Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Pilot of crop-dusting helicopter killed in Minnesota crash

The National Transportation Safety Board says it’s investigating a helicopter crash northeast...
The National Transportation Safety Board says it’s investigating a helicopter crash northeast of Rochester.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELGIN, Minn. - Sheriff’s officials say the pilot of a helicopter has died in a crash in southeastern Minnesota.

Authorities say 40-year-old Corey James Adcock from Victoria County, Texas was crop dusting Monday afternoon when the helicopter blades got caught in some power lines near Elgin and the chopper crashed and caught fire.

Adcock, the only one on board, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash scene is about 10 miles northeast of Rochester. The Federal Aviation Agency and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a semi rollover near Summit. (Courtesy: South...
South Dakota Highway Patrol investigating semi rollover near Summit
Taco John’s worker saves a life after fighting for his own (courtesy: Taco John's)
Taco John’s worker saves a life after fighting for his own
Alexander Felipe Andrade
Search continues for kidnapping suspect last seen in Sioux Falls area
Noem announces $86 million budget surplus
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

29-year-old Ashle Elizabeth Heier was arrested on four counts of accessory, possession of...
Woman charged with accessory in Brookings kidnapping investigation
Phone found recording in family bathroom at Dell Rapids pool
Canaries' Infielder & Hitting Coach To Play In Olympics For Israel
Canaries host beerfest, other events this week
Minnehaha County man lives after fishing equipment pierces his heart
Minnehaha County man lives after fishing equipment pierces his heart