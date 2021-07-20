Avera Medical Minute
Project Firstline aims to prepare South Dakota for health threats

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Several health organizations are working together to better prepare South Dakota for the next potential public health threat and you can help.

It’s called Project Firstline, it’s a collaboration by the CDC, the Department of Health, and the South Dakota Foundation for Medical Care. They’re asking people to take a short survey to find out what South Dakota needs for training.

Organizers say while we’ve learned a lot about our healthcare response during COVID but that there’s still more work to be done.

“It’s a survey that will gather insight from what our frontline workers need, what training materials do they need, do they need more resources, more tools. That will help us gather that information. and then from there once we know the needs in South Dakota, we will create the training. It will be customized to our state,” says Project Firstline Communications Director Charlotte Hofer.

In particular, they’re looking for feedback from anyone who interacts with the public, like teachers, nurses, and retail workers.

