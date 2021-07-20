Sioux Falls woman sentenced to prison in years-long embezzlement scheme

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls woman has been sentenced to prison for embezzling more than $150,000 from a Sioux Falls business.

Molly Marie Ades was sentenced to eight years at the South Dakota State Penitentiary with four years suspended on Tuesday.

Ades was the office coordinator at Summit Food Services for fives years between 2014 and 2019. Court documents say during that time Ades used company credit cards to buy tens of thousands of dollars worth of office supplies, groceries, gift cards, gas, hotels, and more, totaling just over $154,000.

Ades turned herself in November 2020 after she was charged with felony embezzlement.

