Warming up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’ll keep the sunny and toasty conditions around today. Highs will range from the upper 80s in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa, to the upper 90s in central South Dakota. The wind should stay fairly light today, but we could see it pick up out west this afternoon.

There’s a slight chance we could see a few showers and thunderstorms develop in central South Dakota tomorrow afternoon and evening. Otherwise, another hot one out there. Highs will be in the 90s for most with triple digits possible in central South Dakota. We’ll keep the 90s and 100s for highs around through the end of this week with another slight chance of storms out west Friday.

Over the weekend, we’ll stay hot. Highs for everyone should be well into the 90s. And we’re going to keep that heat around through next week, too. Highs will be in the 90s for pretty much everyone. And, for the most part, it looks like we’ll be staying dry.

