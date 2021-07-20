Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Warming up

90s and 100s for Highs
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:10 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’ll keep the sunny and toasty conditions around today. Highs will range from the upper 80s in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa, to the upper 90s in central South Dakota. The wind should stay fairly light today, but we could see it pick up out west this afternoon.

There’s a slight chance we could see a few showers and thunderstorms develop in central South Dakota tomorrow afternoon and evening. Otherwise, another hot one out there. Highs will be in the 90s for most with triple digits possible in central South Dakota. We’ll keep the 90s and 100s for highs around through the end of this week with another slight chance of storms out west Friday.

Over the weekend, we’ll stay hot. Highs for everyone should be well into the 90s. And we’re going to keep that heat around through next week, too. Highs will be in the 90s for pretty much everyone. And, for the most part, it looks like we’ll be staying dry.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a semi rollover near Summit. (Courtesy: South...
South Dakota Highway Patrol investigating semi rollover near Summit
Taco John’s worker saves a life after fighting for his own (courtesy: Taco John's)
Taco John’s worker saves a life after fighting for his own
Alexander Felipe Andrade
Search continues for kidnapping suspect last seen in Sioux Falls area
Noem announces $86 million budget surplus
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Heat Incoming
Mon
Meteorologist Phil Schreck's Monday Night Weather Update
Wildfires impacting our sky view across the area.
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Monday Team Weather
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
The Heat is Returning