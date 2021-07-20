Wheelchair Doesn’t Stop Becky Noble From Aiming High

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Growing up in Southern Minnesota, Becky Noble always had to be on the mark.

“Shotguns were the tool that you used to harvest deer. And my dad put a shotgun in my hand and put me in a deer stand and said ‘lets have some fun!’ My favorite part was target practice because I always got to pull the trigger. When you’re hunting you don’t always get to pull the trigger and then you shoot once and you’re done!” Rapid City’s Becky Noble says.

It made for a pretty natural transition into trap shooting.

“There is so much discipline, concentration, the competitiveness and then lastly, but probably the most important, is the camaraderie.” Noble says.

Those are qualities Becky had to have when her life changed 25 years ago.

“I was in a car accident when I was 17. (I was a) Passenger in the back seat. It was a fluke accident, ran into a telephone pole, and had a burst fracture at vertebrae T12 and L1 leaving me paraplegic.” Becky says.

Competing in a variety of wheelchair sports, Noble began competitively trap shooting after she moved to Rapid City seven years ago.

“Her determination is kind of what kept me with her all the time. And she listened all the time. She took coaching well so she’s easily coached. Along the way she has astounding, astounding moments of greatness. You can see it in her.” Rapid City AIM Coach & Coordinator Greg Johnson says.

She’s become an All-American and medalist internationally and is hoping the sport will be sanctioned in time for the 2028 Paralympics.

“It gives me that competitive drive. I can do this sport as long as my body will allow it because there’s no age limit.” Noble says.

And if there’s one thing you learn pretty quickly about Becky....

“Don’t tell her ‘you can’t do that!’ Then she’s going to do it for sure!” Johnson says.

“Here it is folks; you just need to get out and get things done because nobody is going to push you around, nobody is going to make you get out of bed. You have to do it all on your own. I have lots of people around here that are like ‘wow, you’re such an inspiration! Wow you do such a great job!’ And I’m like well so are you! You inspire me to be better.” Becky says.

....it’s that she’s pretty good at hitting her targets!

