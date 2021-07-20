Avera Medical Minute
White House hosts Super Bowl champ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(Gray News) – A Super Bowl championship team visited the White House for the first time since 2017.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were congratulated by President Joe Biden in person Tuesday.

In 2018, then-President Donald Trump uninvited the Philadelphia Eagles because some players protested during the national anthem.

The New England Patriots did not attend the traditional White House ceremony in 2019 but said it had nothing to do with politics. The Patriots had attended the ceremony in 2017.

The Kansas City Chiefs did not visit the White House in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, Biden welcomed the Los Angeles Dodgers, the 2020 World Series champions, to the White House.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady visited with the team Tuesday.

Brady skipped a visit to the White House under then-President Barack Obama in 2015. He also skipped the Patriots’ 2017 visit to the White House.

