Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Woman charged with accessory in Brookings kidnapping investigation

29-year-old Ashle Elizabeth Heier was arrested on four counts of accessory, possession of...
29-year-old Ashle Elizabeth Heier was arrested on four counts of accessory, possession of marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Brookings woman has been arrested following a police pursuit through Sioux Falls in a Brookings County kidnapping investigation.

On Sunday, Sioux Falls police were notified that the suspect in a Brookings kidnapping was potentially heading to Sioux Falls. Officers located the suspect and pursued his vehicle through Sioux Falls before losing him. The vehicle was later found abandoned and police located two passengers from the vehicle walking nearby.

Police say one of the passengers was the kidnapping victim and the other was a woman whose involvement was initially unknown.

A warrant was issued for that woman who has now been arrested, police say. The woman, 29-year-old Ashle Elizabeth Heier was arrested on four counts of accessory, possession of marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance.

The Brookings County Sheriff’s Department is continuing to lead the kidnapping investigation. Authorities are continuing their search for the suspect 23-year-old Alexander Felipe Andrade.

Alexander Felipe Andrade
Alexander Felipe Andrade(Dakota News Now)

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a semi rollover near Summit. (Courtesy: South...
South Dakota Highway Patrol investigating semi rollover near Summit
Taco John’s worker saves a life after fighting for his own (courtesy: Taco John's)
Taco John’s worker saves a life after fighting for his own
Alexander Felipe Andrade
Search continues for kidnapping suspect last seen in Sioux Falls area
Noem announces $86 million budget surplus
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Phone found recording in family bathroom at Dell Rapids pool
The National Transportation Safety Board says it’s investigating a helicopter crash northeast...
Pilot of crop-dusting helicopter killed in Minnesota crash
Canaries' Infielder & Hitting Coach To Play In Olympics For Israel
Canaries host beerfest, other events this week
Minnehaha County man lives after fishing equipment pierces his heart
Minnehaha County man lives after fishing equipment pierces his heart