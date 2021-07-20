Woman charged with accessory in Brookings kidnapping investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Brookings woman has been arrested following a police pursuit through Sioux Falls in a Brookings County kidnapping investigation.

On Sunday, Sioux Falls police were notified that the suspect in a Brookings kidnapping was potentially heading to Sioux Falls. Officers located the suspect and pursued his vehicle through Sioux Falls before losing him. The vehicle was later found abandoned and police located two passengers from the vehicle walking nearby.

Police say one of the passengers was the kidnapping victim and the other was a woman whose involvement was initially unknown.

A warrant was issued for that woman who has now been arrested, police say. The woman, 29-year-old Ashle Elizabeth Heier was arrested on four counts of accessory, possession of marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance.

The Brookings County Sheriff’s Department is continuing to lead the kidnapping investigation. Authorities are continuing their search for the suspect 23-year-old Alexander Felipe Andrade.

