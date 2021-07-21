Avera Medical Minute
Alabama city leader won’t quit after using racial slur

Tarrant City Council member Tommy Bryant told news outlets his use of the n-word on Monday night reflected something the city’s Black mayor had said during an earlier private meeting.(Source: Facebook/City of Tarrant)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TARRANT, Ala. (Gray News) — A white city leader in Alabama was captured on video using a racial slur toward Black people during a council meeting.

Tarrant City Council member Tommy Bryant told news outlets his use of the n-word on Monday night reflected something the city’s Black mayor had said during an earlier private meeting.

Warning: This story contains a video with profanity that has been bleeped. Viewer discretion advised.

Bryant says he won’t apologize and might run for mayor.

Others are calling for his resignation, including the Alabama State NAACP.

“Alabama NAACP believes there is no place for racists or white supremacists to hold office and conduct business in our public meeting spaces,” the group said in a statement. “If he does not resign, we PROMISE to do all we can to ensure his constituents know exactly who he is.”

Standing up from his council seat during a public session and referring to a Black female council member, Bryant asked: “Do we have a house (n-word) in here?”

Some in the audience gasped at his use of the phrase.

Warning: This video contains profanity that has been bleeped. Viewer discretion advised.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

