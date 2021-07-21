Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Couple charged in California fire sparked by gender reveal

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — A couple whose gender reveal ceremony sparked a Southern California wildfire that killed a firefighter last year have been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The San Bernardino County district attorney says Refugio Manuel Jimenez Jr. and Angela Renee Jimenez pleaded not guilty Monday to charges involving the El Dorado Fire.

The fire killed firefighter Charles Morton last September.

Authorities say the family set off a smoke-generating pyrotechnic in dry grass at a park near Yucaipa, east of Los Angeles.

The blaze injured 13 other people and forced the evacuations of hundreds of residents. It destroyed five homes and 15 other buildings.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dell Rapids city pool
Phone found recording in family bathroom at Dell Rapids pool
29-year-old Ashle Elizabeth Heier was arrested on four counts of accessory, possession of...
Woman charged with accessory in Brookings kidnapping investigation
This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Sioux Falls woman sentenced to prison in years-long embezzlement scheme
Prison official fired by governor says she was not told why
The National Transportation Safety Board says it’s investigating a helicopter crash northeast...
Pilot of crop-dusting helicopter killed in Minnesota crash

Latest News

John Blume was sitting at his dining room table when a car crashed into his home and pushed him...
WATCH: Man hit by car in his own home
Police say the female driver had a medical emergency that caused the accident.
Man hit by car inside Mo. home, shoved across room (no sound)
It's the first human step for Bezos' space company, Blue Origin, which foresees a world where...
Amazon's Jeff Bezos and crew complete 10-minute flight to space
Police believe the 12-year-old's death was the result of a TikTok challenge gone wrong. The...
Okla. boy, 12, dies attempting TikTok challenge, police say
Police believe the 12-year-old boy was attempting the dangerous TikTok "Black Out" challenge,...
Officer warns parents after 12-year-old dies attempting TikTok challenge