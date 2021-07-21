Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Dog rescued after swimming out into the sea

By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALES (CNN) - A dog that got carried away, figuratively and literally, while swimming in the sea was found miles from where he went in.

The dog, named Ollie, was probably exhausted after authorities in the UK said he was found on a rocky outcropping in Wales.

The springer spaniel had jumped in for a swim and reportedly kept paddling out to sea.

He was missing for three hours and was discovered on some cliffs, roughly three miles away from where he got in.

Volunteer responders with the Royal National Lifeboat Institution rescued Ollie and returned him safely to his owner.

After his long swim, Ollie appeared to be grateful for the boat ride back.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Sioux Falls woman sentenced to prison in years-long embezzlement scheme
29-year-old Ashle Elizabeth Heier was arrested on four counts of accessory, possession of...
Woman charged with accessory in Brookings kidnapping investigation
Dell Rapids city pool
Phone found recording in family bathroom at Dell Rapids pool
Prison official fired by governor says she was not told why
The National Transportation Safety Board says it’s investigating a helicopter crash northeast...
Pilot of crop-dusting helicopter killed in Minnesota crash

Latest News

Sioux Falls area task force continues discussion on medical marijuana
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rejecting two Republicans tapped by House GOP Leader Kevin...
Pelosi bars Trump allies from Jan. 6 probe, GOP may boycott
U.S. Secretary of Energy talks about bipartisan deal to "Build Back Better"
People run after shots were heard early Wednesday morning amid an NBA championship celebration...
Shootings during Milwaukee NBA Finals celebrations wound 3
The Canadian government announced it would begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into...
Despite Canadian easing, US extends land border restrictions