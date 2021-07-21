Avera Medical Minute
Shelter order lifted after chemical release at Texas plant

The order had been issued Wednesday morning for parts of La Porte, a city about 25 miles...
The order had been issued Wednesday morning for parts of La Porte, a city about 25 miles southeast of Houston.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LA PORTE, Texas (AP) — Emergency officials have lifted a shelter-in-place order that was issued for parts of a Houston-area city after a chemical release at a plant.

The order had been issued Wednesday morning for parts of La Porte, a city about 25 miles southeast of Houston.

La Porte Emergency Management said earlier that residents in the affected area should stay indoors, turn their air conditioning off and close windows.

Harris County Pollution Control said in a statement that a tank wagon over-pressurized, which caused a release of the chemical hydroxyethyl acrylate.

The chemical can cause irritation of the nose and throat

