Energy secretary: Clean energy, internet access remain a focus in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We spoke with U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on Wednesday about what kind of infrastructure improvements South Dakota might see. Sustainable energy has been a large focus and the jobs that will come with incorporating it.

Granholm says Senator Rounds has been advocating for improved internet access.

“He really wanted to make sure that South Dakota is not left behind when it comes to these infrastructure pieces particularly internet, etc. But he’s also been a leader on a technology called carbon capture, he wants to make sure that we decarbonize the economy as well,” says Granholm.

You can watch our full interview with Secretary Granholm in the video above.

