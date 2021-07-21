Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Explore outer space with Washington Pavilion’s exhibit

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While Jeff Bezos got his own personal trip to space, you don’t need to be a billionaire to enjoy an out-of-this-world experience at the Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls.

The Pavilion is offering space enthusiasts of all ages a chance to explore the triumphs and challenges of space exploration. The exhibit first launched back in 2016. Its five-year mission is to help visitors discover what is possible and what awaits in the orbit beyond.

“These groups are specifically looking for us to bridge that gap of education knowledge, entertainment, even and so again that’s where our mission kind of comes into play. But we’re really focused on building those leaders of tomorrow,” says Director of Museums Brandon Hanson.

The Science Discovery Center is open Monday through Saturday 10 am to 5 pm and from noon to 5 pm on Sundays.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Sioux Falls woman sentenced to prison in years-long embezzlement scheme
29-year-old Ashle Elizabeth Heier was arrested on four counts of accessory, possession of...
Woman charged with accessory in Brookings kidnapping investigation
Dell Rapids city pool
Phone found recording in family bathroom at Dell Rapids pool
Prison official fired by governor says she was not told why
The National Transportation Safety Board says it’s investigating a helicopter crash northeast...
Pilot of crop-dusting helicopter killed in Minnesota crash

Latest News

Sioux Falls area task force continues discussion on medical marijuana
U.S. Secretary of Energy talks about bipartisan deal to "Build Back Better"
Courtesy Dakota Radio Group
Feeding South Dakota names new CEO
Empire Mall in Sioux Falls (file photo)
Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru coming to Empire Mall
South Dakota reports 200 new COVID-19 cases, 290 active cases in weekly update