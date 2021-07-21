Explore outer space with Washington Pavilion’s exhibit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While Jeff Bezos got his own personal trip to space, you don’t need to be a billionaire to enjoy an out-of-this-world experience at the Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls.

The Pavilion is offering space enthusiasts of all ages a chance to explore the triumphs and challenges of space exploration. The exhibit first launched back in 2016. Its five-year mission is to help visitors discover what is possible and what awaits in the orbit beyond.

“These groups are specifically looking for us to bridge that gap of education knowledge, entertainment, even and so again that’s where our mission kind of comes into play. But we’re really focused on building those leaders of tomorrow,” says Director of Museums Brandon Hanson.

The Science Discovery Center is open Monday through Saturday 10 am to 5 pm and from noon to 5 pm on Sundays.

