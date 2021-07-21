Avera Medical Minute
Feeding South Dakota names new CEO

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Feeding South Dakota announced its new CEO on Wednesday.

Sioux Falls’ Lori Dykstra will become the next CEO of the largest hunger-relief organization in the state. Dykstra has over 20 years of executive leadership experience. Most recently Dykstra served as Chief Operations Officer for Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons.

Current Feeding South Dakota CEO Matt Gassen announced his plans to retire in March. Gassen served the community as the CEO for over 20 years.

“It’s an honor to follow in Matt’s footsteps in this role,” Dykstra shared. “I’m excited to lead the Feeding South Dakota team to optimize service delivery to meet the needs of those who face hunger in South Dakota and grateful for the opportunity to share my passion for community service.”

The Feeding South Dakota Board of Directors hired an outside firm to facilitate the search for a new CEO.

Dykstra will become CEO in August.

