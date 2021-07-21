Avera Medical Minute
Harlem Globetrotters returning to Sioux Falls

By Scott Engen
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The NBA Finals wrapped up Tuesday night, but the season is just getting started for the Harlem Globetrotters.

The Globetrotters are making their way to South Dakota and will be in Sioux Falls Sunday, July 25.

The iconic basketball team hasn’t been on a court in 16 months because of the pandemic, but this week marks the beginning of their Spread Game Tour.

One of the Globetrotter’s first stops will be the Premier Center.

“They’re ambassadors of goodwill,” Ryan McCarthy, Director of Marketing for the Denny Sanford Premier Center, said. “They come into the community, they leave a lasting impression and great memories that last a lifetime.”

Lucius “Too Tall” Winston, a member of the Globetrotters, says he’s excited to be back out on the hardwood and make his first visit to South Dakota.

“It’s going to be breathtaking, cloud nine, I’m so excited... just putting on my uniform for the first time (Tuesday) morning, just to take pictures, just standing in the mirror, is so amazing,” Winston said. “To be off that long and to know that I’m seeing all my teammates, all the staff, and everybody around, and you see the buses and stuff like that, and just getting on the flight to come (to Sioux Falls) is going to be amazing.”

All the high-flying action begins at 3:00 Sunday afternoon. For ticket information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

