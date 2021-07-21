Hot, Muggy, Dry Weather to Continue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The dog days of Summer have returned as a big ridge in the jet stream is building overhead with a strong upper-level high down to our south. This will keep the hot and dry weather around for the foreseeable future with very sporadic chances of showers and thunderstorms.

TONIGHT: We’ll stay quiet with a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky. There is a slight chance of a few isolated showers and thunderstorms popping up, but chances will remain at 20% or less. Winds will be out of the S to SSE at 5-15 mph. Lows will only drop back into the mid 60s to low 70s, so it’ll be a warm and muggy night.

THURSDAY: A weak area of low pressure will move through the area, but conditions will remain dry with a sunny to mostly sunny sky. It’ll remain hazy though thanks to the western and Canadian wildfires. Winds will be out of the S at 5-20 mph for the eastern half of the area, but will become N to NNW out in central South Dakota. It’ll be hot and muggy with highs in the 90s to triple digits with lows in the 60s and 70s. Dewpoints will be in the 60s for most areas, and it’s possible that HEAT ADVISORIES could be needed.

WEEKEND: An upper-level feature will bring in a chance of some isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon into Friday night and possibly a chance Sunday into Sunday night as well. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny otherwise when it’s not raining. Highs will remain in the 90s to near 100 with lows in the 60s and 70s. Humidity levels will remain high Friday, but should come down a touch into the weekend as a cold front passes through.

NEXT WEEK: Heat levels look to come back up once again and looks to peak Tuesday into Wednesday. Conditions will remain dry with a sunny to partly cloudy sky and very minor chances of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 90s and triple digits and most areas could be in the triple digits Tuesday and Wednesday. Models show temperatures backing off into the 80s and low 90s by next weekend, but we’ll have to watch this closely. Lows will remain in the 60s and 70s. Humidity levels could tick back up as well and it’s almost more than certain that HEAT ALERTS will be needed at some point.

