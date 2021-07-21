Legion baseball teams gear up for State Tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The American Legion Baseball state tournament is just days away in Brandon and they’ll be playing for a chance to play in Sioux Falls in a couple of weeks.

The Central Plains Regional Tournament will be in Sioux Falls starting August 4th.

The host team Sioux Falls East is an automatic bid, which leaves room for one other team to join them by winning the state championship.

There are a few teams at the top competing for that one spot, including Renner and Harrisburg, and being able to play close to home twice is what both teams are aiming for.

“Obviously, we’re trying to win the state tournament first and that’s our goal in winning the state tournament, but in 2019 when we got there it was one of those things ‘yeah, we’re just glad to be here’ but I think this year there’s going to be a lot more sense of ‘let’s go out and try to win the thing,’” said Renner’s Reece Arbogast.

“We’re just taking it one game at a time; we can’t look at the ultimate goal there’s a lot of smaller goals that we have to achieve. We have to beat the teams that we should beat and ultimately win the games that are going to be close. I think doing that at the end of the season we’ll be able to be in that championship game,” Harrisburg Coach James Borges said.

Games start on Friday in Brandon.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.